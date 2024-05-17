WATCH: Phoenix Suns introduce Mike Budenholzer as next head coach

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns introduced their new head coach to the community Friday afternoon.

Arizona native and former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was hired as the Suns' next coach last weekend.

Budenholzer will become the Suns' third head coach in three seasons.

The move comes after the Suns fired coach Frank Vogel after his first season with the team. The Suns had a respectable regular season record (49-33) considering they were dealing with lingering injuries to several key players but were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Vogel replaced Monty Williams, who had a 194-115 record with the Suns and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Budenholzer has coached for three NBA teams, starting as an assistant with San Antonio in 1996. He then coached the Atlanta Hawks beginning in 2013 before moving to Milwaukee in 2018. He won the NBA Finals with the Bucks in 2021 over the Suns.

Since being in the finals in 2021, the Suns have lost in the Western Conference semifinals twice and just lost in the first round of the playoffs this season.