Former Diamondbacks player Sean Burroughs has died at the age of 43

PHOENIX — Former Arizona Diamondbacks player Sean Burroughs has died at the age of 43, the team announced Friday.

Burroughs reportedly collapsed from a heart attack and died while coaching his son's Little League team in Long Beach, California.

Burroughs spent much of his time after retirement coaching youth baseball and passing down his love of the game to the next generation of players.

The Long Beach Little League organization posted about Burroughs' impact on their program after his passing.

Burroughs, an infielder, also won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2000 Olympics. The 2000 gold medal was the USA's first in Olympic Games history.

Burroughs finished his MLB career with a .278 average and 143 RBI over seven seasons.