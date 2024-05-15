Chicago Cubs to make upgrades to Mesa spring training facility

The city of Mesa, on behalf of the Chicago Cubs, submitted documents to the city’s planning department detailing additions to Sloan Park, the Major League Baseball team’s spring training facility.

The Cubs are planning on adding a 22,000-square-foot pitching lab building to the team's spring training facility in northwest Mesa, as well as an addition to its existing clubhouse, according to documents filed with the city.

The Cubs’ Sloan Park is always the most visited during MLB’s Cactus League spring training season each year.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.