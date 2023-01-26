Free events around the Valley leading up to the Super Bowl

PHOENIX — With the NFL playoffs underway, the Super Bowl is officially right around the corner!

On top of the big game being in Glendale, there are plenty of events coming to the Valley along with the game itself!

For those of you that don't want to dish out a pretty penny on the fun, don't worry! Here are some of the free events in the Valley leading up to the Super Bowl:

Phoenix: Exclusive Luke Combs concert

SiriusXM announced Thursday, Jan. 12, that County Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will be headed to Phoenix for an exclusive concert at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 9! The event is open to SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. Fans can RSVP for the free event here. RSVP does not guarantee admission, and capacity is limited Show is for ages 21+ and you’ll need a Valid photo ID required for entry.



Scottsdale: The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

Address: Main Street between Scottsdale and Brown The festivities will kick off on Wednesday, February 8, through Sunday, February 12. It'll be going strong all day long [from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.].



Glendale: Fox Sports Coverage Hub

This week-long coverage from this channel takes place on 'The Great Lawn' at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr].



🏈 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: We are thrilled to announce the first-ever @SuperBowl Watch Party on Feb. 12 presented by @Verizon!



The FREE ultimate watch party wraps up the Super Bowl Experience presented by @Lowes at @HancePark, our four-day fan festival!



🎉 https://t.co/TS5SrfU9q9 pic.twitter.com/WQgKj1enEQ — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) January 10, 2023

Phoenix: Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee says it will be a multi-day festival that'll be an “immersive experience” with music, entertainment, local foods, and multicultural celebrations for the whole family. According to event officials, Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice ‘will perform the evening of Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10, respectively.’ COST: FREE The hours of operation will be the following:

February 9 and 10 from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. February 11 starting at 10 a.m. Jimmy Eat World and Lee Brice to headline Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix.





Glendale: ‘GUY FIERI’S FLAVORTOWN TAILGATE’

The celebrity chef, restaurateur, and host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives , will host ‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’, presented by Cash App, directly across from State Farm Stadium in the lead-up to the Big Game. Tickets for the tailgate are free. Cash App users and Cash App debit card holders will get 25% off food and drink purchases at the Tailgate. Plus, people who use the Cash App or Cash App debit card will also get to redeem a free order of Guy’s Trashcan Nachos.



Phoenix: THE DISTRICT AT DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE

Watch party: On Feb. 12, Desert Ridge will have ‘massive outdoor LED screens’ for guests to enjoy the big game! Location: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix



Tempe: TEMPE MARKETPLACE

Watch party: According to a press release, the District Stage will have a jumbo LED screen come Game Day! Other activities that’ll take place here include interactive games, guessing games, corn hole, a field goal challenge, football toss, and more. Location: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe



Phoenix: ‘‘‘THE PEPSI BIG GAME BASH’’’

This is not a ticket purchase event, you’ll have to ‘enter’ for your chance to win ‘four spots on the guest list.’ You can register now at PepsiThrowdown.com/GM Guest must be 21 or older to attend. The event takes place on February 12 at Walter Studios [747 W Roosevelt Street].



FREE FOR KIDS: