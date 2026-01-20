Suns list guard Jalen Green as available tonight against 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The moment Suns fans have been waiting for is here... Green is a go!

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns announced that guard Jalen Green is available for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green has been out with a right hamstring strain since early November.

OFFICIAL: Jalen Green is available for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/dgv88cyUBk — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 20, 2026

The Suns (seventh in the Western Conference) are on an Eastern Conference road trip, where they are 2-2 going into Tuesday's game.

The Suns have gone 12-12 away from home. Phoenix has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.