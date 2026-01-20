Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Suns list guard Jalen Green as available tonight against 76ers

Green has been out with a hamstring strain for months
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Jalen Green
Posted
and last updated

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The moment Suns fans have been waiting for is here... Green is a go!

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns announced that guard Jalen Green is available for tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green has been out with a right hamstring strain since early November.

The Suns (seventh in the Western Conference) are on an Eastern Conference road trip, where they are 2-2 going into Tuesday's game.

The Suns have gone 12-12 away from home. Phoenix has a 4-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Suns. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen