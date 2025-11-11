Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suns' Jalen Green out several weeks due to hamstring strain

Jalen Green
PHOENIX — Jalen Green is out with a right hamstring strain.

The Phoenix Suns announced Tuesday that Green received the diagnosis and will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

On Saturday, the Suns' guard needed help to leave the court late in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers after apparently reaggravating his injured hamstring.

Green left after scoring two points in seven minutes Saturday night during his second game with the Suns. He appeared to strain his leg while driving to the hoop, and he pulled up abruptly before leaving the court gingerly.

The Suns later announced Green wouldn't return.

Green made his Phoenix debut Thursday with 29 points in the Suns' win over the Clippers in Arizona.

Phoenix acquired Green from Houston in the seven-team megatrade that sent Kevin Durant to the Rockets last summer, but he missed their first eight games. He injured his hamstring in training camp, and he aggravated the injury during the Suns' preseason trip to China.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft started for the Suns at Intuit Dome.

