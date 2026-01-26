Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker to miss at least a week with sprained ankle

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.

Booker will be re-evaluated in a week, the Suns said before Sunday night's game against Miami.

He and guard Jalen Green both went down with injuries in Phoenix's 110-103 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Booker, a four-time All-Star, went down with five seconds remaining in the third quarter after stepping on the foot of the Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu. Booker leads the Suns with 25.4 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Green re-injured his right hamstring against the Hawks in his second game since missing 33 games. He was walking without a limp after the game and the Suns hope it won't be a long-term injury.