PREVIEW: World Series Game 3, Rangers at Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The 2023 World Series has shifted from Arlington to Phoenix for Game 3 between the Diamondbacks and Rangers.

Both teams will be looking to take the lead in the best-of-seven winner-take-all series Monday night.

The Diamondbacks have faced a wide range of emotions through the first two games of the Fall Classic.

Friday night in Game 1 was a heartbreaker after El Bombi, Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, sent Texas fans home happy on a walk-off home run in the 11th inning.

But the "Answerbacks" had another answer Saturday night, making a statement in their 9-1 victory in Game 2 to even up the series.

Merrill Kelly, who pitched an excellent Game 6 of the NLCS, went out and threw another gem Saturday night, and the D-backs sure needed it.

RELATED: Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly's Valley roots inspire young athletes

Monday night's pitching matchup features a Cy Young winner against a man who's been making a name for himself in baseball's most important month, October.

Max Scherzer will get the ball for the Rangers, while the D-backs will send Brandon Pfaadt to the mound.

Despite being on track to head to Cooperstown after his career, Scherzer's playoff numbers in 2023 aren't what he or the Rangers hoped they would be.

After coming back from an injury for the American League Championship Series, Scherzer gave up seven runs in 6.2 innings pitched over two games in the series.

Meanwhile, the regular season numbers vs. postseason numbers are the opposite of Scherzer's for the D-backs' anticipated starter, Pfaadt.

The D-backs have won every game the 25-year-old starter has taken the mound this postseason, and he hasn't given up more than three runs in any of those outings.

But, the deepest Pfaadt has pitched into a game this October is 5.2 innings, meaning the Snakes bullpen will need to be ready to eat some innings Monday night.

CHECK THIS OUT: D-backs fan may have predicted this incredible postseason run... six years ago!

While the D-backs were able to hold the Rangers offense in check Saturday night, remember that Texas has been slugged their way to this point.

The Rangers are averaging more than 5.5 runs per game in the postseason, and they've mashed 25 homers so far this postseason in 14 games.

The hero of game 1, Garcia, has already set the all-time record for most RBIs in a single postseason with 22.

And don't forget about shortstop Corey Seager, as the former Dodger would be a top choice for American League MVP if there weren't a man named Shohei Ohtani playing on the Angels.

But the D-backs combo of blazing speed and clutch hits have powered them to this point.

According to Statmuse, the Snakes are just four swipes away from breaking the team record for most stolen bases in a single postseason.

They had four stolen bases in Game 1 of this series alone.

And as long as guys like Ketel Marte, who now holds the longest postseason hitting streak of all-time, Corbin Carroll and Tommy Pham can keep their bats hot, the D-backs can continue putting pressure on Rangers pitching while sluggers Christian Walker and Evan Longoria find their stride at the plate. Both are batting under .170 this postseason.

The first pitch for Game 3 is set for 5:03 p.m. Monday.

Tickets for those games have sold out but you can purchase them on resale market websites for about $480 or more.

Make sure you are careful while buying tickets, as scammers could unsuspectingly take your money with fake tickets.

If you're still looking to stock up on gear to commemorate the D-backs' incredible run, we have a list of where you can find it here.

If you do snag some tickets, make sure to check out the limited-time food options being offered at Chase Field during the World Series.

For more D-backs and local sports coverage, click here!