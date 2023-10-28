Diamondbacks unveil new food options for World Series games at Chase Field

PHOENIX — If you were lucky enough to snag some tickets to any of the World Series games in Phoenix this coming week, there will be some limited-edition food items at Chase Field for you to try!

The Diamondbacks announced the seven limited edition food and drink items on Saturday.

The team says they will only be available for games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) of the World Series at Chase Field.

While tickets for the game are sold out, you can still find tickets on resale website, starting at around $550 as of Saturday morning.

The limited edition items include:

Millionaire Steak Sandwich

The Millionaire Steak Sandwich consists of sliced beef tenderloin, black truffle cheese sauce, crispy mushrooms, and garlic herb aioli on a toasted brioche hoagie.

It will be available at Copper State Steaks, which is located near section 120 at Chase Field.

Cajun Shrimp Fries

Check out this tasty plate made of hand-cut potatoes, Cajun gulf shrimp, garlic cheese sauce, lemon aioli, oven-dried tomato and scallions.

It will be sold at Taste of Chase, located near section 130.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Tenderloin Steak Nachos

Also available at the Taste of Chase will be Tenderloin Steak Nachos!

This special take on a classic ballpark food is topped with beef Filet Mignon, Gorgonzola and Boursin cheese sauce, along with charred tomato, avocado crema and jalapenos.

Pork Belly Banh Mi Dog

Wanna talk about a big, loaded hot dog?

This footlong dog is all beef, topped with house-smoked pork belly, gochujang barbecue, cucumber, jalapeno, pickled carrots, and garlic aioli on a New England hot dog bun.

You can find this special take on a baseball game favorite at Big Dawgs, near section 105.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Apple Pie Chimichanga

Nothing more American or as sweet as apple pie, right?

An Apple Pie Chimichanga definitely puts a Valley flare on the American staple.

This apple pie also has a crispy flour tortilla, cinnamon sugar, caramel, vanilla frozen yogurt, Crackerjacks, strawberries, and whipped cream.

It will be sold at Sweet Treats near section 123.

Cactus Cooler

You won't need to go hunting down this special thirst quencher!

The Cactus Cooler will be sold at all bars that sell liquor!

That does mean it's not for the young D-backs fans, though.

The Cactus Cooler consists of a refreshing blend of fresh lime, prickly pear, and watermelon vodka.

Moneyball Mango Margarita

The other limited-edition drink available will also be sold all over Chase Field, just go to any bar that sells liquor!

Enjoy this house-made mango margarita mix and premium tequila served on the rocks with a zesty Tajin and Chamoy rim and tamarind candy straw.

