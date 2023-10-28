Diamondbacks fall in Game 1 of 2023 World Series to Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TX — It's not the start the Arizona Diamondbacks were looking for in the World Series...

Arizona could not keep up with the Texas Rangers in Arlington Friday night, falling by a score of 6 to 5 during extra innings.

First pitch for Game 2 is set for 5:03 p.m. Arizona time from Arlington.

Following Saturday's game, the World Series will come to Phoenix, with Games 3, 4, and 5 being held at Chase Field.

