Fan predicts D-backs to win 2023 World Series in 2017 high school yearbook

Fans here in Arizona and all over the country are ready to watch the D-backs finish this incredible run by hopefully winning the World Series.

One fan back in 2017 predicted the Diamondbacks would win it all, documenting it as his senior quote in his high school yearbook.

Jerry (Angel) Granillo told ABC15 he grew up in El Paso, Texas, watching the D-backs former minor league team.

Ever since then, he has been a fan — even a move to California couldn’t change his allegiance.

Back in 2017, a picture of the yearbook was posted to Twitter and the D-backs even joined in on the fun.

Six years later, Granillo feels confident his team can pick up their first World Series Win since 2001.

“It’s funny because at the time everyone was bashing on me, thinking that’s just a waste,” said Granillo. “Why would you do that, like, if it doesn’t happen? I always just believed. I believed that this would be the year.”

Granillo said ticket prices are too high for him to go to a game, but he will be closely watching the series.