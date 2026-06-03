New name, logo, and venue announced for Cactus Bowl

TEMPE — The Fiesta Sports Foundation has unveiled a refreshed identity for the Cactus Bowl, college football's only postseason game between the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences, ahead of its December 26, 2026, kickoff.

The game will be played at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, the first time the bowl has been held there since 2015, and will air on ABC Saturday Night Football in primetime, along with ESPN's digital platforms.

The rebrand includes a new name, a new logo, a new television network, and an enhanced fan experience, according to the Fiesta Sports Foundation.

The game was originally founded in 1989 as the Copper Bowl in Tucson and previously carried the Cactus Bowl name from 2014 to 2017.

The new logo features a cactus shaped like goalposts, with a football in motion flying through the middle. The design also incorporates the Fiesta Sports Foundation's sunburst and an Arizona sunset.