Family pleads for answers after sister vanishes in Pinal County more than a month ago

STANFIELD, AZ — A Tucson family is pleading for help finding their sister, who vanished in a remote part of Pinal County more than a month ago.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for Gayle Santangelo-Schneider, 53, who was last seen June 8 in the Stanfield area. She is also known to frequent the Coolidge area.

Santangelo-Schneider is described as approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Her family says she took a Greyhound bus from Tucson to visit her boyfriend, was dropped at a nearby truck stop, and was seen on surveillance video shopping there before taking an Uber to the boyfriend's property in Stanfield. The boyfriend later told the family she left the property about a day or two after arriving. She never returned home.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Santangelo-Schneider is insulin-dependent and had only a five-day supply with her when she left. Since her disappearance, there has been no cell phone activity, no financial transactions, and no contact with her family or her two sons in Tucson.

"It's horrible. It's a horrible feeling not knowing where your family is," April McMahon, Santangelo-Schneider's sister, said. "We just pray every day for her return or for some tip that will lead us to her."

Her brother, Ron Schlegel, said the family believes someone in the area has information.

"Somebody has to know something now while it's still fresh in everybody's mind," Schlegel said. "We don't want this to be a missing person case that goes on for years and years and years."

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has an open missing persons case. Silent Witness in Phoenix has also accepted the case. The family says any tip — even an unverified sighting — could make a difference.

"Don't worry about calling, and you can be anonymous," McMahon said. "We just want to find her, and at this point, any tip is a good tip."

Anyone with information on Santangelo-Schneider's whereabouts is urged to call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.