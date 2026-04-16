Mercury announces departure of Satou Sabally after one season and a WNBA Finals appearance

PHOENIX — Satou Sabally, who helped the Mercury make it to the WNBA Finals last season, is departing Phoenix after only one season.

The organization announced the move a week after Sabally signed with the New York Liberty during the WNBA's chaotic free agency period.

The 6'4 forward came to Phoenix ahead of the 2025 season from the Dallas Wings.

Sabally, alongside Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, led a 27-17 record regular season and fought their way to the WNBA Finals as the #4 seed. They would ultimately get swept by league MVP A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally shouts after scoring and being fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In game three of the Finals, Sabally left with a concussion and did not play in the final game four.

A WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement ended last season, and a new one was signed in March, months after a set deadline.

Separately, most of the WNBA players, other than those under rookie contracts and two veteran players, became free agents.

Last week, qualifying offers were extended and core players were designated, with negotiations running through the weekend.

The league saw big moves across cities, including players like Angel Reese, Nneka Ogumike, Skylar Diggins, Rickea Jackson and of course, Sabally.

Another factor in this off-season is the expansion draft for two new teams, Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire. During the draft, Toronto selected two players from the Mercury's roster, Lexi Held and Kitija Laksa. Both players helped the team maintain a winning record while core members dealt with injuries throughout the season.

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Last week, Sabally posted photos from her Mercury season on Instagram with the caption, "My best year yet. Thank you Phoenix."

The Mercury announced several returning players, including Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, Natasha Mack, Monique Akoa Makani, Sami Whitcomb, and Kathryn Westbeld (to a training camp contract). Additionally, Kalani Brown was the only member signed to a previous contract.

The team has multiple international and rookie players on the training camp roster as they work to fill a full permanent roster as the 2026.

The Mercury has its first pre-season game against the Chicago Sky on April 25.

The first regular-season game is on May 9 against defending champs, the Las Vegas Aces.