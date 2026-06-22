Why the Phoenix Suns only have one pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

PHOENIX — As we close in on the 2026 NBA Draft (Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24) the Phoenix Suns have just one pick in this year’s two-day draft. That pick is #47 on day two in the 2nd round. You see, when Mat Ishbia bought the team back in February of 2023, he went “all in” to try and win a championship. That decision to bring in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal cost the Suns a bunch of future draft capital.

Watch the first round of the NBA draft on ABC15 Arizona at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23.

The Durant trade cost the Suns first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, in addition to a 2028 pick swap. The Beal trade cost the Suns swap rights to Washington in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.

But by last summer (2025) Ishbia and the Suns shifted away from that earlier decision and traded Durant to Houston and dumped Beal. (While paying him $19 million over the next four years)

The result of those decisions left the Suns with one of the bleakest draft futures in recent history. You see, the Suns don’t control their own first-round pick until 2032.

In the player above, watch as Craig Fouhy and Collin Harmon analyze the Suns' draft situation.

In 2026, the Suns have a second-round pick only

In 2027, the Suns gave their first-round unprotected pick to Houston, and they do have an incoming first-rounder, which is the least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah.

In 2028, the Suns' first-round pick is subject to swaps with Brooklyn and Washington holding the swap rights.

In 2029, the Suns' first-round unprotected pick goes to Houston

In 2030, the Suns' first-round pick is subject to swaps with Washington and Memphis holding the swap rights.

In 2031, the Suns' first-round pick was split into less valuable assets from past trades

And in 2032, the Suns own their own first-round pick, but it is frozen and cannot be traded due to a second-apron tax penalty

So again, looking at this year and the next five years to come, the Suns are going to have to be very creative when it comes to roster building.

The good news is… the Suns have a very young roster at this point, and if a handful of those players pan out, Phoenix could be in much better shape a year or two down the road.

Let’s hope so…