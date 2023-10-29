LIVE UPDATES: Diamondbacks and Rangers square off in Game 2 of the World Series

ARLINGTON, TX — It's game day! The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Arlington, Texas, for the second game of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers, which is set to start at 5:03 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

SATURDAY'S D-BACKS LINEUP:

Bottom of the 5th inning.

Put another run on the board. 💪 pic.twitter.com/N9PBdGnu9b — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023

SATURDAY'S D-BACKS FIT:

Gray for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/jsIA05ddA2 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023

Follow the biggest updates from the World Series below:

5:55 p.m.

Put another run on the board. 💪 pic.twitter.com/N9PBdGnu9b — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023

5:53 p.m.

Gabi does it again!! pic.twitter.com/zPgXmrYE1A — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023

5:47 p.m.

4:58 p.m.

3:29 p.m.

Ketel Marte warms up for game 2 of the World Series ⁦@Dbacks⁩ pic.twitter.com/D5TRbQf7tq — Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) October 28, 2023

2:29 p.m.

2:19 p.m.

Some new signage up at Chase Field!@abc15 pic.twitter.com/CwdRlHSaPs — Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) October 28, 2023

9:37 a.m.

ICYMI:

The first two games of the World Series are in Texas! But don't worry, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley! 🐍 ⬇️ https://t.co/KvGDeTLgFH — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 27, 2023

Can't get to Arlington tonight? That's ok! There are plenty of watch parties around the Valley tonight!

🍩 The 25-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs World Series run: https://t.co/IPTB902S08 pic.twitter.com/a1BAVXt2sY — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 27, 2023

It's game day! That means VooDoo Doughnuts is selling "Snake Cakes" for only 25 cents!

Thursday, Oct. 26

Recap of Media Day:

Fits like a glove. 😍 pic.twitter.com/s7SdI0KzOD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023

Wednesday, Oct. 25

The Diamondbacks announced tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 have already been sold out. Additionally, the D-backs say "Games 1 & 2 and 6 & 7 (if necessary) are sold out. That includes all standing room tickets," at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. READ MORE HERE.

RELATED STORIES:

