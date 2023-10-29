LIVE UPDATES: Diamondbacks and Rangers square off in Game 2 of the World Series

ARLINGTON, TX — It's game day! The Arizona Diamondbacks are in Arlington, Texas, for the second game of the 2023 World Series against the Texas Rangers, which is set to start at 5:03 p.m. at Globe Life Field.
SATURDAY'S D-BACKS LINEUP:
Bottom of the 5th inning.
Mitch Garver's 3rd postseason HR gets the @Rangers on the board. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/YJdV8ZXAN4— MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2023
Put another run on the board. 💪 pic.twitter.com/N9PBdGnu9b— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
Battle back. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/IC0tZfzkzJ— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
SATURDAY'S D-BACKS FIT:
Gray for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/jsIA05ddA2— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
Follow the biggest updates from the World Series below:
5:55 p.m.
5:53 p.m.
Gabi does it again!! pic.twitter.com/zPgXmrYE1A— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
5:47 p.m.
4 K's through 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SlFqokI17E— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 29, 2023
4:58 p.m.
Go time. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/EGR0ZGyD9e— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
3:29 p.m.
Ketel Marte warms up for game 2 of the World Series @Dbacks pic.twitter.com/D5TRbQf7tq— Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) October 28, 2023
2:29 p.m.
We got @Mert_723 going for us. 👏 pic.twitter.com/IVz4IYcKwg— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
2:19 p.m.
Some new signage up at Chase Field!@abc15 pic.twitter.com/CwdRlHSaPs— Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) October 28, 2023
9:37 a.m.
Get right back after it. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/6BgrI7Nqha— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
ICYMI:
The first two games of the World Series are in Texas! But don't worry, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley! 🐍 ⬇️ https://t.co/KvGDeTLgFH— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 27, 2023
Can't get to Arlington tonight? That's ok! There are plenty of watch parties around the Valley tonight!
🍩 The 25-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs World Series run: https://t.co/IPTB902S08 pic.twitter.com/a1BAVXt2sY— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 27, 2023
It's game day! That means VooDoo Doughnuts is selling "Snake Cakes" for only 25 cents!
Thursday, Oct. 26
Recap of Media Day:
It's World Series Media Day! ABC15 takes you to Texas where the D-backs open up about the postseason.#WorldSeries #Dbacks #Rangers #AlekThomas #ChristianWalker #EvanLongoria #CorbinCarroll #TommyPham #MerrillKelly pic.twitter.com/ZZRIfMKkJV— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 26, 2023
Fits like a glove. 😍 pic.twitter.com/s7SdI0KzOD— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023
Wednesday, Oct. 25
The Diamondbacks announced tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 have already been sold out. Additionally, the D-backs say "Games 1 & 2 and 6 & 7 (if necessary) are sold out. That includes all standing room tickets," at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. READ MORE HERE.
