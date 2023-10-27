Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Diamondbacks and Rangers face off in Game 1 of World Series

Game 1 is in Texas at Arlington's Globe Life Field
Oct. 27 marks the first game of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers. D-backs pitcher Ryan Thompson speaks with ABC15 before Game 1 of the World Series.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 18:18:22-04

ARLINGTON, TX — Friday marks the first game of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

The D-backs are in Arlington, Texas, for the first game of the series, which is set to start at 5:03 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Follow the biggest updates from World Series Game 1 below:

Friday, Oct. 27

3 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson speaks with ABC15 before Game 1 of the World Series.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson speaks with ABC15 before World Series

2 p.m.

11:59 a.m.

11:43 a.m.

10 a.m.

ICYMI:

Can't get to Arlington tonight? That's ok! There are plenty of watch parties around the Valley tonight!

It's game day! That means VooDoo Doughnuts is selling "Snake Cakes" for only 25 cents!

Thursday, Oct. 26

Recap of Media Day:

Former President George W. Bush, the former Rangers owner, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas plays the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series opener on Friday night. This will be Bush's fourth World Series ceremonial first pitch but his first before an opener. READ MORE HERE.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

The Diamondbacks announced tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 have already been sold out. Additionally, the D-backs say "Games 1 & 2 and 6 & 7 (if necessary) are sold out. That includes all standing room tickets," at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. READ MORE HERE.

