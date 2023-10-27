LIVE UPDATES: Diamondbacks and Rangers face off in Game 1 of World Series

ARLINGTON, TX — Friday marks the first game of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

The D-backs are in Arlington, Texas, for the first game of the series, which is set to start at 5:03 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Follow the biggest updates from World Series Game 1 below:

Friday, Oct. 27

3 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson speaks with ABC15 before Game 1 of the World Series.

2 p.m.

11:59 a.m.

11:43 a.m.

10 a.m.

Day of destiny? ⚾ On this day 22 years ago, Game 1 of the 2001 World Series took place at Bank One Ballpark, which is now known as Chase Field. The D-backs won 9-1 against the New York Yankees! 2001 GALLERY: https://t.co/8QNAaQSvhv Photo: @apphotoarchive pic.twitter.com/IhNICVvCXb — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) October 27, 2023

The first two games of the World Series are in Texas! But don't worry, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley! 🐍 ⬇️ https://t.co/KvGDeTLgFH — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 27, 2023

Can't get to Arlington tonight? That's ok! There are plenty of watch parties around the Valley tonight!

🍩 The 25-cent ‘Snake Cake’ you can get at Voodoo Doughnut during the D-backs World Series run: https://t.co/IPTB902S08 pic.twitter.com/a1BAVXt2sY — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) October 27, 2023

It's game day! That means VooDoo Doughnuts is selling "Snake Cakes" for only 25 cents!

Thursday, Oct. 26

Recap of Media Day:

Former President George W. Bush, the former Rangers owner, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Texas plays the Arizona Diamondbacks in the World Series opener on Friday night. This will be Bush's fourth World Series ceremonial first pitch but his first before an opener. READ MORE HERE.

Fits like a glove. 😍 pic.twitter.com/s7SdI0KzOD — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023

The Milk Man is your #WorldSeries Game 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/Ip8h2aB0qm — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 26, 2023

Wednesday, Oct. 25

The Diamondbacks announced tickets for Games 3, 4, and 5 have already been sold out. Additionally, the D-backs say "Games 1 & 2 and 6 & 7 (if necessary) are sold out. That includes all standing room tickets," at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. READ MORE HERE.

