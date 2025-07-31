Diamondbacks trade longtime starter Merrill Kelly to Texas Rangers

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded veteran starting pitcher and longtime rotation mainstay Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers, Arizona Sports‘ reported ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.

The D-backs received three pitching prospects in return: left-hander Kohl Drake, right-hander David Hagaman and left-hander Mitch Bratt. Drake is Texas’ No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, Bratt is No. 9 and Hagaman is No. 13. None of the three will join the big league club at this time, according to Arizona Sports.

Arizona (51-58) started its sell-off last week, dealing first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of pitching prospects, Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi. It then traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The D-backs continued to sell by trading star third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners on Wednesday night for three prospects.

Read the full story on the Merrill Kelly trade on Arizona Sports' website.