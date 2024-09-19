Could this Phoenix Mercury season be Diana Taurasi's last?

Could this be it for the GOAT of the WNBA?

Tip-off for our Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night could mark the last regular season game for Diana Taurasi before the playoffs.

The first 2,500 fans at Thursday’s game get a Diana Taurasi bobblehead, which will be a piece of history for what she’s done for the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury.

Alongside Randy Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald, Devin Booker, Steve Nash, and Charles Barkley, Taurasi is hands down one of the top athletes to ever share her talent with Arizona fans.

Taurasi holds the all-time WNBA record for games played, points scored, three-pointers made and free throws made. She’s an 11-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA Champion, and six-time gold medal Olympian.

With that resume, in July, the Mercury named a new practice court after Taurasi.

The team has been posting the hypothetical “if this is it” for the GOAT.

Your drive, dreams, and dominance created joy for all of us.



Our last regular season home game is tomorrow. If this is it … don’t miss seeing the Greatest of All-Time.

🎟 https://t.co/Rb3988XXlX pic.twitter.com/BvzMu8zLLL — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) September 18, 2024

When asked by ESPN if this was her final season, Taurasi said she “doesn’t want to make an emotional rash decision. I know the end is near. When that is, I don’t know.”

The Mercury are expected to be a seven-seed and play the Minnesota Lynx.

Tickets for Thursday’s game are less than $20 on StubHub before fees.

Playoff tickets go on sale Friday.