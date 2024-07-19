Mercury's Taurasi and Griner share what it means to represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics

PHOENIX — All eyes are on the Valley with the WNBA All-Star Game taking place at Footprint Center on July 20!

Phoenix Mercury's very own Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Kahleah Copper are on the U.S. Olympic team facing the rest of the league's all-stars.

The WNBA All-Star weekend kicked off with the Orange Carpet, where ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez asked Griner and Taurasi what it meant to once again represent the Valley and the country at the global competition.

“I mean, my country stood up for me and fought to get me back, and you know, for me to put on the USA Jersey now, it's always been an honor. It always had so much [meaning,] with my dad being in military, but it means even more now. Like, USA is my home and I just, I can't wait to go and hopefully bring back that goal,” said Griner. ABC15

“I mean, it's just such an honor, you know. Going to my sixth Olympics - when I was a little kid, I couldn't have jumped that - now I'm here, so it's pretty cool,’ said Taurasi. ABC15

The WNBA All-Star Game takes place on July 20 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Check out the athletes who shined on the Orange Carpet Thursday night: