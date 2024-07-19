Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Mercury's Taurasi and Griner share what it means to represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics

ABC15 spoke one-on-one with both Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner
Posted: 1:33 PM, Jul 19, 2024
Updated: 2024-07-19 16:33:41-04
“It means even more now”: Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi shared what it meant to once again represent the Valley and USA at the Olympics to ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez.
ABC15: One-on-one with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner

PHOENIX — All eyes are on the Valley with the WNBA All-Star Game taking place at Footprint Center on July 20!

Phoenix Mercury's very own Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Kahleah Copper are on the U.S. Olympic team facing the rest of the league's all-stars.

The WNBA All-Star weekend kicked off with the Orange Carpet, where ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez asked Griner and Taurasi what it meant to once again represent the Valley and the country at the global competition.

“I mean, my country stood up for me and fought to get me back, and you know, for me to put on the USA Jersey now, it's always been an honor. It always had so much [meaning,] with my dad being in military, but it means even more now. Like, USA is my home and I just, I can't wait to go and hopefully bring back that goal,” said Griner.
ABC15
“I mean, it's just such an honor, you know. Going to my sixth Olympics - when I was a little kid, I couldn't have jumped that - now I'm here, so it's pretty cool,’ said Taurasi.
ABC15

The WNBA All-Star Game takes place on July 20 in front of a sold-out crowd.

Related: Griner, Jones among WNBA's picks for skills competitions

Check out the athletes who shined on the Orange Carpet Thursday night:

Athletes show out for the WNBA Orange Carpet event
More Things to Do stories:
WEEKEND JULY 19-21.png

Things To Do

Things to do: WNBA All-Star weekend, Disney’s Little Mermaid, Martin Lawrence

Zack Perry
4:11 PM, Jul 18, 2024
A closer look at the 'Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster.'

Things To Do

Sunrise Park Resort announces opening date for its new mountain coaster

Nicole Gutierrez
4:45 PM, Jul 17, 2024

Things To Do

‘It pains us deeply to say goodbye,’ Picklemall at Arizona Mills is closing

Nicole Gutierrez
12:57 PM, Jul 17, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo