ASU assistant strength coach, former OL Steven Miller dead at 29

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona State assistant strength and conditioning coach Steven Miller has died at the age of 29.

The Gilbert High School alum, who played right tackle for the Sun Devils from 2015-19, suffered a medical emergency after practice ended last week but had returned to the sidelines this week before his death.

ASU canceled Thursday's practice in the wake of the news.

“The Sun Devil Football family mourns the passing of Steven Miller,” the school said in a post on X. “We extend our thoughts to those who knew and loved him.”

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