Report: Cardinals finalizing trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore Ravens

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing an agreement to trade quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN.

Citing sources, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that the Cardinals are sending their former starting quarterback to the QB-needy Ravens, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend. Terms of the trade were not immediately known.

Baltimore was searching for signal-caller help after placing starting QB Lamar Jackson on injured reserve with a thumb injury. The team was also likely to be without backup Tyler Huntley for the rest of the season due to a turf toe injury, Rapoport and Schefter reported.

The Ravens are turning to undrafted rookie third-string QB Joe Fagnano to start this Thursday against Jacksonville.

Brissett started 20 games during his season and a half with the Cardinals, going 4-16.

Last Sunday, the 33-year-old veteran was replaced by Gardner Minshew midway through Arizona’s game against Dallas. Minshew then led the Cardinals to a comeback overtime win over the Cowboys.

A day later, head coach Mike LaFleur named Minshew the starting quarterback, while Brissett was moved to third string.