Phoenix police arrest suspects in Echo Canyon School burglaries topping $283,000 in losses

Phoenix police detectives have arrested multiple suspects connected to a series of burglaries at the former Echo Canyon School campus near 4300 North 62nd Street that resulted in more than $283,000 in stolen and damaged property.

The investigation began after officials say four suspects forced entry into the decommissioned Echo Canyon School on October 11. Although it no longer operates as a school, the property continues to be used for community events and to store equipment belonging to the Scottsdale Unified School District.

Detectives determined the suspects unlawfully entered multiple buildings and rooms throughout the campus over several days, stealing and damaging significant amounts of computer equipment and other property. The Scottsdale Unified School District reported approximately $230,000 in stolen or damaged computer hardware and an additional $51,000 in property damage.

Phoenix police detectives learned the crimes were connected to a social media-driven "urban exploration" trend in which individuals enter properties they believe to be abandoned and share content online. In this case, the activity escalated into multiple felony burglaries and criminal damage offenses.

On October 30, police served a search warrant at a residence in north Scottsdale, detaining two suspects and recovering evidence linked to the crimes. Officials say that during interviews, an adult male suspect later identified as Blake Eldredge admitted to participating in the burglaries and provided information that led investigators to an additional suspect and the location of more stolen property.

A third suspect was later arrested in Mesa, and detectives executed a second search warrant that resulted in the recovery of additional evidence.

Eldredge was booked into jail on multiple felony charges. The juvenile suspects, both aged 16, were released to their parents, and charges have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

