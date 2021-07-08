NBA Finals Game 2 prediction: Will the Suns take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals?

PHOENIX — After leading by as many as 20, the Suns are coming off a 13-point win in Game 1, and now have the team’s first-ever series lead in the NBA Finals.

Chris Paul (32), Devin Booker (27), and DeAndre Ayton (22) combined for 81 points to lead the Suns to the win.

Question #1: Can the Suns trio maintain that level of play and will they continue the hot streak on the offensive end?

For Milwaukee, after being upgraded from doubtful to questionable, two-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo played in Game 1after suffering a hyperextended knee in the Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis played 35-minutes and finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Question #2: Is Giannis 100% for game two, or is he still hobbling from that knee injury? Will he play limited minutes and is he still somewhere between 60% - 80%?

Back to the Suns. Back-up center Dario Saric left the game late in the first quarter after suffering a knee injury, and now, we know it’s a torn ACL and Dario will be out for at least 6-9 months. (if not longer).

Question #3: Can Frank Kaminsky, Torrey Craig, and Abdel Nader adequately fill the 10-12 minutes per game needed for DeAndre Ayton to get some much-needed rest?

I’m not sure it’ll end up being that many minutes per game, but the Suns still need to give Ayton some rest, especially if the games are tight.

And finally, Question #4:

Will the Bucks come out in Game 2 with a maximum effort, change their defensive scheme that didn’t work in Game 1, and put together and much more effective offensive attack than shooting 3’s all night?

Interesting storylines to keep your eyes on as the Suns look to extend their series lead to 2-0.

My prediction: Bucks 108 Suns 115

