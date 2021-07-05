Watch
NBA Finals: Why the Suns will win the NBA championship

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, center, hugs Devin Booker, left, as Chris Paul stands by as time runs out in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the game 130-103 to take the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 05, 2021
This version of the Phoenix Suns will be a case study for future NBA general managers on how to build a championship-contending roster in a hurry.

They've added an aging, but motivated Hall of Fame-caliber point guard in Chris Paul.

They added a few more savvy veterans to the roster. And they've paired them with talented young players like Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, who have embraced postseason basketball.

Phoenix is rolling with a 12-4 record in the postseason and seems to be peaking at the right time.

The Suns appear poised to bring home the franchise's first NBA championship.

