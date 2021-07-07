Phoenix Suns: Dario Saric suffered torn ACL in Game 1 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that forward Dario Saric is out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

Saric suffered the right knee injury during Game 1 of the NBA Finals after only playing two minutes in the game off of the bench.

Saric had averaged 11 minutes per game off of the bench in the playoffs, largely while DeAndre Ayton got rest during the games.

Frank Kaminsky and Torrey Craig will most likely get extra minutes in place of Saric moving forward in the finals.

The Suns took a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over Milwaukee Tuesday night with a 118-105 win.