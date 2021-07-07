Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Phoenix Suns: Dario Saric suffered torn ACL in Game 1 of NBA Finals

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
In injured Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is taken to the locker room during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
NBA Finals Bucks Suns Basketball
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 14:59:33-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that forward Dario Saric is out indefinitely with a torn ACL.

Saric suffered the right knee injury during Game 1 of the NBA Finals after only playing two minutes in the game off of the bench.

Saric had averaged 11 minutes per game off of the bench in the playoffs, largely while DeAndre Ayton got rest during the games.

FULL COVERAGE: SUNS IN NBA FINALS

Frank Kaminsky and Torrey Craig will most likely get extra minutes in place of Saric moving forward in the finals.

The Suns took a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals over Milwaukee Tuesday night with a 118-105 win.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals only on ABC15