Arizona Coyotes players told the team is relocating to Utah, per ESPN report

PHOENIX — Players for the Arizona Coyotes were told Friday that the team is relocating to Utah, according to a report from ESPN.

Sources confirm the ESPN report to ABC15, but the specifics of the move are not known at this time.

Breaking: Arizona Coyotes players were informed Friday that the team is relocating to Utah, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by PHNX Sports. pic.twitter.com/lz53to9JmW — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2024

Sources told ABC15 Wednesday that the NHL has considered moving the team to Salt Lake City as soon as the 2024-2025 season.

Following reports of the move, Utah Governor Spencer Cox took to X to welcome the team to Utah.

Welcome to Utah — the State of Sport — Coyotes! https://t.co/b7XGKrRe2R — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 13, 2024

Video in the player above includes ABC15's previous coverage of the team's potential future.

Coyotes CEO and President Xavier Gutierrez said in recent weeks that winning an upcoming land auction was the "last hurrah" before the team would have to explore relocation of the organization.

Coyotes' ownership also told ABC15 that they are committed to winning the auction on June 27. It is unclear what it might mean for the team if owner Alex Merulo purchases the land ahead of the start of the season.

According to ABC15 sources, if and when a new arena is built and ready, there is a possibility of an NHL team returning to the Valley.

ABC15 has reached out to the Coyotes for comment, but have not yet heard back.

