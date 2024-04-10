Future of Arizona Coyotes remains in limbo as Salt Lake City pushes for an NHL team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The future of the Arizona Coyotes remains in limbo as team owner Alex Meruelo attempts to purchase a north Phoenix plot of land to build the team a new arena.

At the same time, Salt Lake City, Utah is working to get its own NHL team, whether that's as an expansion team or by having the Coyotes move from Arizona.

Announcements on the future of the Coyotes, and the possibility of a team moving to Salt Lake City could come as early as next week, according to Frank Seravalli with the Daily Faceoff.

The Coyotes' ownership says they are committed to winning a north Phoenix public land auction to build a new stadium for the Coyotes as part of a massive entertainment complex. Just this week, however, the mayor of Scottsdale spoke out against the move, saying the project should be moved farther west to avoid traffic and infrastructure issues that would impact Scottsdale.

While the auction is set for June 27, Seravalli says there is a "path" that Meruelo would sell control of the franchise to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group for over $1.2 billion.

According to Seravalli, the NHL is currently creating two versions of a 2024-25 schedule, one with the Coyotes remaining in the Phoenix area, and another should the team relocate to Utah.

Sources tell Seravalli that there are “lots of moving pieces,” and “nothing is resolved at this point.”

The Jazz owner has been vocal about his desire to bring the NHL to northern Utah and have the team temporarily play at the Delta Center before moving to a new arena that would house both the Jazz and a hockey team. Meanwhile, the Coyotes CEO told ABC15 recently that if the team fails to purchase the north Phoenix land, it would begin to look at relocating the franchise to another state.

Watch ABC15 anchor Javier Soto's full sitdown with the Coyotes' CEO in the player above.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com as we continue to report on the future of the Arizona Coyotes.