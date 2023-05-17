Voters say no to new arena, entertainment district in Tempe, per unofficial results

TEMPE — After hours of voting, all three propositions that would give Tempe a new arena and entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes have been denied per unofficial voting results Tuesday.

Voters headed to the polls to decide on Props 301, 302, and 303, which would give the City the right to re-zone this area and build a new entertainment district, which includes a new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

Prop 301

NO: 56%

YES: 44%



PROP 302

NO: 56%

YES: 44%



PROP 303

NO: 57%

YES: 43%

If approved, developers will create the Tempe Entertainment District.

The Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said "This is not just about hockey, this isn't just about sports".

The $2.1 billion development near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive would include hotels, apartments, retail businesses, a music venue, and a hockey arena that would serve as the new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

Groups from both sides have expressed concerns about potential issues that may arise if all propositions are approved Tuesday night.

"I have lived in Tempe for almost 40 years and we don't need any more congestion," explains longtime resident Linda Amorosi, who plans to vote 'no' on the project. "I just don't think that's the spot for it. I think they need to go further away from the metropolitan area."

Stay with ABC15 for the latest on the results.