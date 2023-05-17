Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Voters say no to new arena, entertainment district in Tempe, per unofficial results

Will the Tempe Entertainment District, which includes a new Coyotes arena, pass or fail?
New renderings released for the ‘Tempe Entertainment District’.
Posted at 8:14 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 23:37:52-04

TEMPE — After hours of voting, all three propositions that would give Tempe a new arena and entertainment district for the Arizona Coyotes have been denied per unofficial voting results Tuesday.

Voters headed to the polls to decide on Props 301, 302, and 303, which would give the City the right to re-zone this area and build a new entertainment district, which includes a new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

If approved, developers will create the Tempe Entertainment District.

The Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said "This is not just about hockey, this isn't just about sports".

RELATED: Tempe special election to decide fate of Coyotes' arena, entertainment district

The $2.1 billion development near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive would include hotels, apartments, retail businesses, a music venue, and a hockey arena that would serve as the new home for the Arizona Coyotes.

Groups from both sides have expressed concerns about potential issues that may arise if all propositions are approved Tuesday night.

"I have lived in Tempe for almost 40 years and we don't need any more congestion," explains longtime resident Linda Amorosi, who plans to vote 'no' on the project. "I just don't think that's the spot for it. I think they need to go further away from the metropolitan area."

RELATED: Coyotes possible move to Tempe has been decades in the making

Stay with ABC15 for the latest on the results.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 and June 1 on ION!