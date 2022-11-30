Tempe City Council approves Arizona Coyotes arena development

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Coyotes hockey team is one step closer to having a permanent home venue after Tempe City Council unanimously approved a development agreement late Tuesday evening that would allow its ownership to build a $2.1 billion entertainment district and arena.

While Council approved zoning changes for the land and gave the green light to the development agreement by a unanimous 7-0 vote that came in just before 10 p.m., it was previously determined that the voters of Tempe will have the final say on the project.

Earlier this month, Tempe set a date for a special election in May 2023 to hold a referendum election on the development. At the time, Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the team would be the ones getting enough signatures to bring the measure to the ballot.

“I’d love nothing more than to stay here for 30, 40 years,” Alex Meruelo, the owner of the National Hockey League franchise, said during Tuesday's Council meeting.

