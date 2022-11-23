Tempe residents share thoughts on proposed entertainment district and hockey arena

TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe held a public hearing Tuesday during a city council meeting and let residents voices be heard.

The main topic of discussion was the proposed entertainment district anchored by a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes.

Developers, and Tempe city leaders alike, have circulated renderings of the proposed Tempe Entertainment District for weeks.

But, Tuesday, another video highlighting the 46-acre property was released.

If approved, developers will create the 'TED' which would include the new permanent home of the Arizona Coyotes.

The team's President and CEO explained the significance, "Because this is not just about hockey. This isn't just about sports,” said Xavier Gutierrez.

Gutierrez insists the move is about the impact on the community as a whole.

The 'TED' calls for 330,000 square feet of office space, 2, 100 residential units and 315,000 square feet of retail including two hotels.

About a dozen people, in and around Tempe, shared their thoughts.

"This deal will raise Tempe's profile in the local, statewide, and national levels. The inclusion of Tempe, the name on the ice, signage and arena is fantastic,” said John Stevens.

But, not everyone is on board, with the $2.1 billion proposal.

Some residents spoke out against it.

Sky Harbor even pushed back in recent months over flight path concerns.

"Yes, Tempe would be in the national news. No fire department in the world could stop hundreds of people from burning to death if a plane full of jet fuel went into the TED,” said David Doiron.

The next meeting on the project is scheduled for next Tuesday.