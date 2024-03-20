Coyotes post renderings of planned arena, entertainment district amid north Phoenix land bid

PHOENIX — We're getting a first look at what the Arizona Coyotes' new arena and entertainment district may look like.

The team posted renderings of their plans on their app Tuesday, showing an expansive effort at a district with their new potential arena. The renderings have since been removed from the app.

The Coyotes will have to win a state land auction before they can break ground with these plans.

It's not clear when that land auction will take place. Further details on the renderings have not been released.

The photos show a futuristic-styled venue, including potential suite designs and a large, multi-level entertainment district area.

These renderings are intended for potential state land located near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

Arizona Coyotes Rendering posted by the Arizona Coyotes show the potential arena, entertainment district for up-for-auction state land in the north Valley.

The Coyotes have been playing their home games at Mullett Arena, also home to Arizona State University hockey, since 2022.

The team and league have always said that Mullett Arena would be a temporary home for the team as the Coyotes searched for a more viable option.

Their first attempt at a new arena fell through when voters in Tempe voted down a plan for an entertainment district new Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

After looking at some locations along Loop 101 in the East Valley, the team set their sights on the land in north Phoenix.

