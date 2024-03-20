Watch Now
Coyotes post renderings of planned arena, entertainment district amid north Phoenix land bid

The team must win a state auction for the land, but that date hasn't been set yet
Thursday’s Board of Appeals meeting with the Arizona State Land Department approved 95 acres to go up for auction.
Northgens_c2.0_Cam_Aerial Dusk_Op3.jpg
NorthCoyotes Arena_2_Concert.png
NorthCoyotes Arena_1.png
Northgens_c2.0_Cam02_Dusk_Op3.jpg
Northgens_c2.0_Cam01_Dusk_Op3.jpg
NorthSuite_2(2).png
NorthSuite_1(1).png
Northgens_c2.0_Cam04_Dusk_Op3.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 13:01:45-04

PHOENIX — We're getting a first look at what the Arizona Coyotes' new arena and entertainment district may look like.

The team posted renderings of their plans on their app Tuesday, showing an expansive effort at a district with their new potential arena. The renderings have since been removed from the app.

The Coyotes will have to win a state land auction before they can break ground with these plans.

It's not clear when that land auction will take place. Further details on the renderings have not been released.

The photos show a futuristic-styled venue, including potential suite designs and a large, multi-level entertainment district area.

These renderings are intended for potential state land located near Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road.

Northgens_c2.0_Cam01_Dusk_Op3.jpg
Rendering posted by the Arizona Coyotes show the potential arena, entertainment district for up-for-auction state land in the north Valley.

The Coyotes have been playing their home games at Mullett Arena, also home to Arizona State University hockey, since 2022.

The team and league have always said that Mullett Arena would be a temporary home for the team as the Coyotes searched for a more viable option.

Northgens_c2.0_Cam04_Dusk_Op3.jpg
Rendering posted by the Arizona Coyotes show the potential arena, entertainment district for up-for-auction state land in the north Valley.

Their first attempt at a new arena fell through when voters in Tempe voted down a plan for an entertainment district new Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

After looking at some locations along Loop 101 in the East Valley, the team set their sights on the land in north Phoenix.

Northgens_c2.0_Cam_Aerial Dusk_Op3.jpg
Rendering posted by the Arizona Coyotes show the potential arena, entertainment district for up-for-auction state land in the north Valley.

