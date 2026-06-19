Arizona's school resource officers go through training ahead of new academic year

School Resource Officers across Arizona came together this week to train and find better ways to keep students safe ahead of the new school year.

In a conference hosted by the Arizona School Resource Officers Association, about 350 officers, school safety staff and administrators came together to discuss different techniques, strategies and learned new skills to help with student safety.

This year is also the first time the ASROA partnered with Arizona State University to elevate their training.

In the video player above ABC15 Education reporter Elenee Dao speaks to officers about what they learned.