Police seek possible additional victims after arrest in Tempe kidnapping

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police have arrested a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened early Halloween morning.

Officials say it happened near Rural Road and University Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The man, later identified as Mach Kim, reportedly approached a woman and forced her into his car at gunpoint, police said.

He drove her to an unknown location where the assault happened.

Kim then allegedly dropped the victim off near McClintock and University Drives.

Police say they were able to identify and located a vehicle believed to be connected to the crime, described as a newer-model white Dodge Ram.

Kim was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual abuse.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have had an encounter with him is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.