Phoenix Symphony returns with new funding through December

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Symphony is making its return, but musicians say the money that brought them back only gets them through the end of the year.

On Wednesday morning, musicians returned to the stage of Symphony Hall to rehearse, just two weeks after the jobs of the 66 full-time performers were in limbo. Musicians and board members tell ABC15 newfound funding is only enough to continue through the end of December, leaving performers uncertain about the following season.

In an Oct. 20 letter, Symphony President and CEO Peter Kjome said the nonprofit no longer had the money to continue its current season. That came despite an increase in ticket sales and contributions, along with cuts to administrative expenses and costs.

The Symphony said years of operating deficits and other financial obligations left it facing an immediate cash shortage. It added that continuing the season would put it at risk of being unable to cover payroll and essential expenses.

The orchestra played its last scheduled performance Nov. 1, before the Symphony suspended the rest of the season indefinitely.

At Wednesday’s return rehearsal, musicians were seen wearing yellow heart pins. Steve Hanusofski, the Symphony’s associate principal clarinet and bass clarinet, said the pins stood as a reminder of their teamwork in difficult times.

Hanusofski is in his 41st season with the Symphony. He said the orchestra has only gotten stronger since he started, and that the last three weeks were no different.

“I think in some ways it’s strengthened us, so I think when we are back on the stage in full strength, it’s really gonna be something,” Hanusofski said. “It would be just devastating for this community to not have this here.”

Since the Symphony suspended performances, community support has poured in. The group working to save the season needed $500,000 by last Friday and a little over $2 million to get through the end of the year.

Kjome said they did more than reach both goals.

“The extraordinary support that our community has provided in recent weeks has exceeded two million dollars, and there are important conversations underway,” Kjome said. “Because the momentum is so strong and our community has demonstrated how much they care about our Phoenix Symphony, we are optimistic about the weeks and months ahead.”

The Symphony also formed the New American Symphony Commission, an 11-member group of community leaders and Symphony musicians. According to board members, the group will develop a plan for the orchestra’s long-term financial future and ensure stability moving forward.

Recommendations will go to the Symphony board, which will decide what it can act on while working with the musicians. Board members say six of the 11 members were named as of Wednesday, with the rest expected by the end of the weekend.

Mark Deatherage, the Symphony’s associate principal viola, called the commission “very much a board initiative.” He said musicians are hopeful it will be productive, but it will not replace their contract negotiations.

Tax forms ABC15 reviewed show the nonprofit spent millions in reserves over three years. Its net assets fell from about $7.9 million in June 2022 to about $265,000 in June 2025.

The Symphony points to a small endowment as one of the most important reasons for its financial difficulties. Kjome said the endowment has been about $1 million in recent years, saying peer orchestras with similar budgets have endowments closer to $40 million.

As it stands, Deatherage said the money that brought them back would only carry them through Dec. 31. Musicians are working under their previous contract while negotiations continue, he said.

“We’re glad to be back working. We’re glad to be playing for the community again. It’s what we do. It’s why we want to be here,” said Deatherage. “But it does carry a large degree of uncertainty for us, and we have a very short amount of time to work with the Phoenix Symphony Association to find the support that we need to continue into January and beyond.”

The music resumes Thursday, Nov. 12, with a chamber orchestra performance at the Musical Instrument Museum. The full orchestra returns to Symphony Hall for performances Friday through Sunday.

