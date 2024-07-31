What’s next for the dozens displaced on Apache San Carlos Reservation

Nearly three weeks after a fire ripped through the San Carlos Apache Reservation, plans are being made to clean up properties and rehome dozens displaced.

As of Wednesday, 60 people are still without a home on the reservation after the Watch Fire destroyed at least 20 homes.

Kevin Cassadore, Chairman for the San Carlos Apache Tribal Emergency Response Commission, says the emergency efforts are now moving toward a long-term recovery plan.

This week, local leaders are meeting with the housing authority, contractors, business owners and more to brainstorm solutions.

“Bring all those resources together and collectively put out a plan on how we can move forward in utilizing those resources,” Cassadore said. “Get them out of these temporary situations. I think a lot of them are anxious, I think a lot of them are starting to ask questions and wondering what happens next?”

In addition to the $400,000 in relief funds promised by Governor Katie Hobbs, the tribe also hopes to hear more this week on whether federal funds may be available.

Cassadore said nonprofit teams will start cleaning properties and utilities will begin repairing lines on Thursday.

The Tribal Council is expected to meet next Tuesday with a long-term recovery plan.

Last week, police arrested a man, who is a tribe member, for the fire. That investigation is ongoing.