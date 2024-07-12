Watch Now
'Watch Fire' burns 500 acres, forces evacuations in San Carlos

Cause of the fire is currently unknown
San Carlos Apache Forest Resources Program - Forestry
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 11, 2024

SAN CARLOS, AZ — A wildfire has forced some residents in San Carlos to evacuate their homes Thursday evening.

The fire, called the "Watch Fire", sparked Thursday afternoon in the 7 Mile District area and has been driven to downtown San Carlos by winds, officials say. The fire has burned more than 500 acres and is at 0% containment.

Areas impacted by the evacuations are TC Alley, China Town, Peridot Heights and Old/New Moonbase.

Evacuation shelters have been set up at the Michael Noline Activity Center in Peridot and the Bingo Hall at Apache Gold Casino.

The latest evacuation information can be found through the San Carlos Apache Tribe Emergency Response Commission's Facebook page.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

San Carlos is located approximately 21 miles east of Globe.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

