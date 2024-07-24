Man arrested, accused of starting Watch Fire in San Carlos that burned 21 homes

SAN CARLOS, AZ — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the Watch Fire which sparked on July 11 prompting evacuations in San Carlos.

On Tuesday, the San Carlos Apache Police Department arrested 22-year-old Keanu Dude related to arson. Officials say Dude lives in the Gilson Wash District and has a criminal history of assault, domestic violence and other charges.

The fire started as a small brush fire on the evening of July 10 and erupted into a large wildfire the following afternoon when high winds from a thunderstorm caused the flames to spread in all directions.

The fire burned 2,162 acres, and destroyed 21 homes and 13 structures. More than 400 people were evacuated and more than 70 members of the tribe were left homeless.

“It saddens me deeply that a member of our Tribe has been charged with starting this fire that devastated our community,” said San Carlos Apache Tribe Chairman Terry Rambler. “Arson is a senseless act that will never be tolerated under any circumstance. I am thankful for the swift and thorough investigation by tribal and federal law enforcement that has resulted in an arrest.”

Details about Dude's arrest and a possible motivation have not been provided.

The Tribe is accepting donations as the community works to help those who lost their homes and structures. If you would like to help, click here.