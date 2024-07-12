'Freeman Fire' burns 1,750 acres, prompts community evacuations near Oracle

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — The Freeman Fire outside near Oracle has burned more than 1,700 acres Thursday night.

The fire, originally called the Wash Fire, started Thursday afternoon and is "moving in all directions," forestry officials say. At about 10:15 p.m., winds shifted the fire's movement and significantly increased fire behavior.

Fire operations have requested the evacuation of Willow Springs Ranch and are evaluating the need to evacuate Hayden Ranch.

Update to the #FreemanFire (name change). Fire est. 1,750 ac. & moving in all directions. One structure 1 mi. away threatened. Crews prepping the property & conducting burnout operations as part of structure protection.



The fire has not reached the coms tower, but crews also…

It is unknown what started this fire.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.