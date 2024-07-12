Watch Now
NewsWildfires

Actions

'Freeman Fire' burns 1,750 acres, prompts community evacuations near Oracle

Fire crews requesting evacuation of Willow Springs Ranch, evaluating need to evacuate Hayden Ranch
Crews are battling the Freeman and Watch fires in different parts of the state Thursday.
GSQF_sCa8AADXFm.jpeg
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jul 11, 2024

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — The Freeman Fire outside near Oracle has burned more than 1,700 acres Thursday night.

The fire, originally called the Wash Fire, started Thursday afternoon and is "moving in all directions," forestry officials say. At about 10:15 p.m., winds shifted the fire's movement and significantly increased fire behavior.

Fire operations have requested the evacuation of Willow Springs Ranch and are evaluating the need to evacuate Hayden Ranch.

It is unknown what started this fire.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen