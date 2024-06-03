Residents in SET status as Adams Fire spreads near Fort McDowell

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ — A new wildfire has sparked a "SET" evacuation status for the Goldfield Ranch neighborhood in the Fort McDowell area.

The Adams Fire was first identified Sunday evening in the Lower Sycamore area off State Route 87 near mile marker 200.

As of Monday morning, it has burned approximately 3,500 acres and is 0% contained.

A "SET" status for evacuations has been ordered for the Goldfield Ranch community, north of SR 87, by the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

Firefighting operations are underway.

Officials provided the following details in regards to their efforts:

Aircrafts will be picking up water from local Reservoir Lakes. Please exercise caution and stay clear of the area where they are scooping. Please avoid the Lower Sycamore area during fire suppression operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.