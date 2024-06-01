Spring Fire prompts closure of SR 87 NB lanes in Tonto National Forest

A wildfire has prompted the closure of State Route 87 northbound lanes at Bush Highway Saturday afternoon.

The fire, named the Spring Fire, is currently estimated to be 1,500 acres.

Officials ask for drivers to find alternative routes and to use caution when traveling through the area. There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

Officials say there are no reports of injuries or evacuations.

A separate wildfire just north of the Valley prompted the closure of Interstate 17 at Table Mesa Road but the roadway has since reopened.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.