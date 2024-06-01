Watch Now
Table Fire at 15 acres, I-17 northbound lanes reopen after closure

Fire is estimated to be 15 acres
Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 20:03:28-04

Northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened after being closed due to a wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the Table Fire is approximately 15 acres.

A Type 2 hand crew and multiple engines from cooperating resources including Daisy Mountain and Bureau of Land Management are working to put out the fire. A helicopter from U.S. Forest Service is also responding.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

No further information is available at this time.

A separate wildfire in the Tonto National Forest has prompted the closure of State Route 87 at Bush Highway.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

