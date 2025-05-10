'Bryce Fire' grows to 700+ acres in Graham County

PIMA, AZ — A wildfire is spreading in Eastern Arizona.

As of Friday evening, the Bryce Fire has grown to about 700 acres, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The fire is burning northwest of Pima in Graham County.

Some residents along US-70 are on SET status, meaning they should be prepared to be evacuated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available.