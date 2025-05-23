Behind the scenes: How aerial firefighting operations combat wildfires

GREER, AZ — Aerial firefighting crews play a crucial role in battling wildfires, using specialized aircraft and tactical approaches that vary based on fire conditions and terrain.

At the scene of the Greer Fire, ABC15 got an inside look at how air operations work and the critical decisions made by crews operating various aircraft in firefighting efforts.

The Chinook helicopter stands out as one of the most powerful tools in the aerial firefighting arsenal, capable of delivering massive water drops precisely where needed. We boarded a Chinook, getting a firsthand look at the sophisticated equipment and controls that make these operations possible.

As we prepare for what experts predict will be an active wildfire season, understanding these aerial tactics becomes increasingly important for communities in fire-prone regions.

The coordination between air and ground crews follows specific protocols, especially when aircraft must be grounded due to weather conditions or nightfall.

When air crews are called off, ground teams must adapt their strategies, often creating containment lines and using different suppression techniques until air support can resume.

The footage captured both alongside and inside the Chinook helicopter demonstrates the scale and complexity of these operations that are often only seen from a distance.

Emergency officials urge people to not fly drones in restricted areas, because air operations have to be shut down, putting communities at greater risk.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.