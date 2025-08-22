Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: West Phoenix retired teacher wins new AC on National Senior Citizens Day

Parker & Sons teamed up with local businesses to help change the lives of one local senior citizen through a nomination contest
For months, Elmarie Seumptewa— a retired teacher and widow in west Phoenix — has been enduring triple-digit heat without a working air conditioner and has been sent to the hospital four times for heat exhaustion.
That changed today, when community members and local partners stepped in to surprise her with a brand-new AC unit, installed completely free of charge.

The gift means Elmarie, who had been using small fans to get through the summer, will finally be able to sleep comfortably at night.

ABC15’s Justin Hobbs was there as friends and family rallied together to make sure one of their own could find relief from the Arizona heat.

Watch the full story in the player above.

