Phoenix drag queen arrested, accused of having sex with a minor

PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride has removed a drag performer from their scheduled appearances at this year’s Phoenix Pride Festival, scheduled for October 18th and 19th.

ABC15 confirmed through court records that 35-year-old Michael Browder was arrested in September for two counts of sexual conduct with a minor after an investigation began in June of this year about a 13-year-old victim.

The 13-year-old told investigators in a forensic interview he posed as 18 on an online dating application and arranged for two adult men to meet him for sex at different times, according to court paperwork.

Records say the 13-year-old victim told police he did not know the identity of the two men he contacted, but Phoenix Police were able to recover one of the online conversations from the 13-year-old’s laptop.

That led police to Browder, who court records say an officer recognized as “a known Phoenix drag queen.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

On September 16th, Browder was interviewed by Phoenix police, records say. In that interview, Browder allegedly admitted to meeting and engaging in sex with the victim, but said it was dark in the victim’s apartment “to the point that he was unable to ascertain the victim’s age,” per court records. Browder did allegedly tell police that he was under the impression the victim was 18 or 19 years old.

A judge held Browder on a $10,000 secured appearance bond. If released, Browder must wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed near children, or to possess weapons, drugs or alcohol.

Phoenix Pride announced days later that Aubrey Ghalichi, Browder’s drag persona, would no longer be appearing at the Phoenix Pride Festival, saying in part, “It is important to emphasize that this individual has not been convicted of a crime. Their removal is based solely on the information currently available to us and our responsibility to ensure a safe and affirming environment for our community. The crime alleged is one that we find reprehensible and entirely contrary to what Phoenix Pride stands for.”

Professionals say it is important for parents to be aware of what kids are doing online and remind them of why rules are in place.

“It is important to remember these age restrictions are there for a reason,” said Elena Zavalza, who is the director of programs at Valley non-profit mental health resource provider NotMyKid. “If we are there to guide them, we can maybe help them see those red flags that they might not have seen without our support.”

She also says parents should try to keep open lines of non-judgmental dialogue so that kids can come to parents before problems arise. Zavalza suggests open-ended questions like “What have you been doing on social media?” or “Is there anything interesting on there? Have you made any friends?”

You can read Phoenix Pride’s full statement below:

"Out of respect for our community and in alignment with our values, Phoenix Pride has removed Aubrey Ghalichi from this year’s event lineup. We are working diligently to update all promotional materials to reflect this change. Some items have already been updated while others distributed by outside advertisers have already gone to print and may still display their name, but please know that they will not be appearing at the Phoenix Pride Festival.

It is important to emphasize that this individual has not been convicted of a crime. Their removal is based solely on the information currently available to us and our responsibility to ensure a safe and affirming environment for our community. The crime alleged is one that we find reprehensible and entirely contrary to what Phoenix Pride stands for.

We also want to acknowledge that seeing these reports may be triggering for survivors of sexual abuse. If you or someone you know has experienced harm, we encourage you to reach out for support.

Resources include:

Phoenix-based resources:

Arizona Sexual & Domestic Violence Helpline: 602-279-2900 or 711

City of Phoenix Family Advocacy Center: 602-534-2120

National resources:

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE

Additionally, Phoenix Pride wishes to address misinformation that has been circulating online. Some posts claim that Phoenix Pride produced an event in December 2023 called Holiday With the Queens at the Arizona Financial Theatre featuring Aubrey Ghalichi, and that a statement was later issued removing them from the event. To be clear, Phoenix Pride did not produce or present such an event, nor did we issue any such statement. Based on our review, the event never existed, and any claims linking us and the event are false. Furthermore, Phoenix Pride has never been made aware of any allegations against this individual prior to this past weekend. The individual disseminating this misinformation has done so before due to a personal issue with some of the volunteers and members of the organization’s board and staff.

Phoenix Pride remains committed to fostering safe, affirming, and empowering spaces for our LGBTQ+ community. We appreciate your support and understanding as we continue preparing for this year’s festival.

Phoenix Pride Board of Directors"