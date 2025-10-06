‘The Right to Disagree’: ABC15 and KTAR host roundtable discussion about civil discourse

PHOENIX — Can a “marketplace of ideas” still thrive in today’s divided climate?

On Tuesday, ABC15 is taking part in ‘Arizona Talks: The Right to Disagree,’ a collaboration with KTAR News exploring discussion, debate, and dialogue.

Together, we’ll examine the health of our democracy and why a culture of civil discourse is essential to a free society.

Watch the roundtable discussion live starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the video player below and in our streaming app: