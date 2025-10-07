WATCH: La Mesa Ministries provides food, clothing and hope to community members in need

Every Monday and Friday, whether it’s blazing sun, pouring rain, or even a holiday, La Mesa Ministries rolls out its food truck with one mission: to meet people where they are and give without condition.

But this is more than a meal on wheels.

Alongside hot food, the truck unfolds into what looks like a pop-up retail shop stocked with shoes, shirts, pants, and jackets. All of the items are free, no questions asked.

For those living on the streets, it’s a lifeline. For volunteers, it’s a calling.

The food is homemade, the clothing is donated, and the care is endless.

ABC15's Cameron Polom rode along with La Mesa Ministries on Monday, watching strangers step up for strangers, restoring dignity one plate and one garment at a time.

