Willow Canyon High School baseball players give back to Little League players

PHOENIX — KJ Kovaly, Mason Bevenour, and Cody Stoller are working hard to share the game they love with little leaguers across the state.

“Over here we have all the bats, I’d probably say there’s around 40 right now,” said KJ showing off the latest deliveries.

The teens are hosting their second annual "Giving Back 2 the Game" equipment drive, cheering on the community to pitch in and donate baseball gear like gloves, bats, balls, cleats, and helmets for low-income kids.

“There were some little leagues that were like we do not have much stuff for these kids and they're struggling to be able to play this season,” said Kovaly.

Kovaly says that realization hit home and decided it was time to get in the game. Last year he took to social media and set up drop-off locations hoping baseball fans alike would rally behind him.

“Within two days, we had more than 500 pieces of equipment,” said Kovaly.

“Obviously the reason most of these kids don’t have equipment is because it’s hard for their family to afford,” said Stoller.

Stoller says new gloves and bats easily cost hundreds of dollars. Putting far too many families over the salary cap for such a purchase.

“Everybody deserves an equal chance at playing the game, because baseball is something for everyone,” said Stoller.

This year they’ve partnered with Doug Howard, owner of Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy in Peoria. Drop boxes at his two locations are overflowing with neighborly generosity. While those items will go to local little leagues, he’s also hatched a game plan to help children in Maui who lost so much to recent wildfires.

“Whatever we collect, I’ll match here and then we’ll ship the matching gear off to Lahaina, we’ll get brand new stuff and send it off to the kids in Lahaina,” said Howard.

In baseball good players inspire themselves but great players inspire others.

“Being able to Give kids the opportunity to play the game I love, it’s great,” said Kovaly.

On Saturday, they'll have four major collection sites available at fields and parks around the Valley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Give Back 2 The Game Baseball Equipment Donation Drive Drop off Locations:

Saturday, September 16 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.:

Rio Vista Baseball Fields (Fields 5 & 7)

Pioneer Community Park

Cactus Yards

Victory Lane Sports Park