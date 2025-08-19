WATCH: Arizona music teacher's dream to help students one key at a time is now a reality

A music teacher at a small Title I charter school on the Pima reservation has made a dream for his students a fully tuned reality thanks to help from the community.

ABC15 first talked with Emmett LaFave earlier this summer as he was hoping to raise funds to build a full piano keyboard lab at Noah Webster Schools' Pima Campus, giving kids access to instruments they might never otherwise touch.

His goal was to get 30 keyboards, one for each student, and a chance to expand music education beyond the classroom with an after-school piano club.

Now, after passing the hat during weekend gigs and turning to the kindness of strangers online, LaFave says his brand-new piano lab is ready to fill the halls with music.

ABC15's Cameron Polom checked back in with LaFave about his hope to change lives one note at a time, and what's next. Watch our follow-up story in the video player above.